VIDEO: Family spots funnel cloud near Outer Banks

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — A Currituck County family spending time in their backyard Saturday saw what appeared to be a funnel cloud.

The ominous vertical, rotating cloud can be seen just beyond trees near the sound in Currituck, according to Andy Musto who captured the video.

In the video, Musto says the cloud appears to be moving away from them, however, concern can be heard among others during the video.

WAVY-TV Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson used a radar analysis of the thunderstorm that produced this apparent funnel cloud to explain what happened. Edmondson says the weather event could have been a water spout.

At the time, there was some upper-level rotation within the cloud. Mammatus clouds also developed in southeast Virginia at the same time, Edmondson said.

