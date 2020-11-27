VIDEO: Good Samaritan crew rescues 3 from sinking boat off NC coast

CAPE FEAR, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were rescued from a sinking boat off the North Carolina coast Friday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The incident was reported about 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.

Rescue crews were first alerted by an emergency radio beacon, officials said.

An HC-130 Hercules aircrew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew were launched from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City to start searching the area.

“Once on scene, the Hercules aircrew spotted a vessel that was taking on water and dropped a bilge pump and a life raft to the mariners aboard,” the news release said.

The people on the sinking boat were unable to use the pump, so they were forced to abandon ship and climb into the life raft that was dropped nearby, the news release said.

Officials said a “good Samaritan boatcrew” who overheard the beacon alert went to the area and took aboard all three people who were in the life raft.

A 47-foot lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Oak Island responded and met the “good Samaritan” boaters to help escort them back to Oak Island.

No injuries were reported.