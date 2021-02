LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — As he heads into retirement, Lexington Police Chief Mark Sink signed off in an emotional video Friday.

Sink has been with the department in Davidson County since 1991.

In 2015, Sink was named the chief of police.

Robby Rummage will take over as the new chief of police on March 1.

Rummage has been with the Lexington Police Department since 1999.