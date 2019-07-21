VIDEO: Massive fire destroys oceanfront home at NC island

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire destroyed an oceanfront home at North Topsail Beach early Sunday morning.

The blaze was reported around 4:45 a.m. at a duplex, according to Beth Earnest Hanwell, who was staying at a home next door.

Hanwell said people were renting the home that caught fire and that they all made it out OK.

The house next door, owned by Hanwell’s mother, sustained some damage including melted siding and charring to the deck.

“Cannot say enough good things about the North Topsail Beach and Surf City fire departments for working so diligently to save our house,” Hanwell said on Facebook.

The Topsail Online Gazette reported the fire happened at 1174 and 1176 New River Inlet Road.

So far, there is no word on what caused the fire.

