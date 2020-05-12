VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs, destroys NC beach house

HOLDEN BEACH N.C. (WECT) – A home was destroyed in a fire Monday in Holden Beach.

Crews responded to the 1000 block of Ocean Blvd. West shortly before noon.

According to Holden Beach Police Chief Jeremy Dixon, the house was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The owners of the home do not live there but have been notified.

A nearby home was also damaged by the fire. In video from the scene, grass caught fire behind both houses that were affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined at this point.

Crews from Shallotte, Shallotte Point, Supply, Ocean Isle Beach, Tri Beach, and Civietown responded to the scene.

