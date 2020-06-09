MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – Michael Jordan and his team aboard his boat boated a 440+ pound blue marlin on day two of the Big Rock Tournament in Morehead City.
Click here to see the leader board
The crew on Jordan’s “Catch 23” boated a 442.3 pound blue marlin.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- VIDEO: Michael Jordan helps reel in 442.3 lbs blue marlin at Big Rock Tournament
- NASCAR announces plan to welcome back guests at select tracks
- Groceries were hard to find for millions. Now it’s getting even worse
- Searchers recover body of missing North Carolina firefighter
- NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace wants to rid race tracks of the Confederate flag