VIDEO: Michael Jordan helps reel in 442.3 lbs blue marlin at Big Rock Tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – Michael Jordan and his team aboard his boat boated a 440+ pound blue marlin on day two of the Big Rock Tournament in Morehead City.

The crew on Jordan’s “Catch 23” boated a 442.3 pound blue marlin.

