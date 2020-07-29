VIDEO: NC beach house destroyed in fire, 3 others damaged

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – One home was destroyed and three others were damaged during a fire in Oak Island Tuesday afternoon.

According to Brunswick County dispatch officials, the fire was first reported just before 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Beach Drive. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

Smoke could be seen for miles along the beach of Oak Island.

The two homes on each side of the destroyed house were damaged and another home beyond that was also damaged as high winds pushed the flames along a row of homes.

No injuries have been reported. There’s no word yet what caused the fire.

The home that was destroyed was not currently occupied.

