VIDEO: NC crews rescue mom, 3 children by hoisting them from river

HICKORY, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WSOC) — Two women and three children are safe after they were rescued on a river in Hickory late Sunday night, state troopers said.
Authorities responded to the Henry Fork River at the U.S. 321 overpass around 9 p.m.
Troopers said a mother, another woman and three children — ages 9, 11 and 13 — were tubing along the river when they got trapped.
One woman was able to climb to safety and call for help from a nearby Bojangles.
Firefighters used a ladder truck to lower rescuers 60 feet down to the river to pull the others up.
The group was rescued around midnight Sunday.
