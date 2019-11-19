VIDEO: NC deputy dismissed after crashing into 4 parked cars, sources say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Sources say a deputy has been dismissed after he lost control of his car and crashed into four parked vehicles in Caldwell County Saturday.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Creekway Drive in Lenoir Saturday afternoon.

The deputy, who worked with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, was assisting another deputy with a stolen vehicle chase when he was traveling along Creekway Drive.

While on Creekway Drive, troopers say the deputy lost control of the SUV as he was coming around the curb, ran into a parking lot and hit four vehicles.

Troopers say conditions were dry and sunny when the incident happened.

Sources say administrative action had been taken and the deputy involved in this crash has been dismissed from his position.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into the crash. No further information was released.

