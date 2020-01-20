VIDEO: NC father arrested, charged after tackling student-athlete at wrestling tournament

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WGHP) — A father was arrested and charged with simple assault after he rushed and tackled a high school student-athlete during a wrestling match, according to a Kannapolis Police Department news release.

Barry Lee Jones, of Harrisburg, was arrested on Saturday at 415 East 1st St.

He is charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

The student-athlete he tackled was from Southeast Guilford High School and was wrestling Jones’ son, who is a student from Hickory Ridge High School, the release says.

Jones was processed at the Cabarrus County Jail and received a $1,000 secured bond.

The SGHS student-athlete was reportedly not injured.

The expert on the mat at the time of the incident gave the hand signals to call the SGHS student-athlete’s move as illegal, according to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

