HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Cold weather came to North Carolina — but without the snow — this Christmas weekend.

But that did not stop WGHP-TV’s Van Denton, the station’s chief meteorologist.

With the help of his handy snow machine, Denton made his own white Christmas this year.

By the time he was done, Denton had created his own winter wonderland in his backyard with more than 10 inches of snow.