ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Happy birthday to C’sar!

The North Carolina Zoo celebrated the 48th birthday of their elephant C’sar on Monday! They posted an event on their Facebook page, inviting zoo-goers to join them in the celebration and sign C’sar’s birthday card on Monday morning.

Video and pictures shared by the North Carolina Zoo show C’sar enjoying some elephant-sized treats. He got a watermelon and a special banner and had a great birthday morning.

C’sar celebrates his 48th birthday! (Credit: The North Carolina Zoo)

C’sar celebrates his 48th birthday! (Credit: The North Carolina Zoo)

C’sar celebrates his 48th birthday! (Credit: The North Carolina Zoo)

C’sar celebrates his 48th birthday! (Credit: The North Carolina Zoo)

C’sar celebrates his 48th birthday! (Credit: The North Carolina Zoo)

C’sar celebrates his 48th birthday! (Credit: The North Carolina Zoo)

C’sar celebrates his 48th birthday! (Credit: The North Carolina Zoo)

In the video, you see the bull elephant actually walk right past his birthday display entirely, but then he stops and backs up and that’s when the fun starts!

At 48, C’sar is officially the oldest African bull elephant living anywhere in North America!