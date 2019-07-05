VIDEO: Police seek ID of woman accused of vandalizing 2 downtown Wilmington Confederate statues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman it says vandalized two Confederate statues downtown early Thursday morning.

The statue located at the intersection of Dock and Third streets was vandalized with orange paint along with the George Davis statue at the intersection of Market and Third streets.

According to New Hanover County dispatch, officers were sent to the scene at around 6 a.m. Crews worked to clean up the statues Thursday morning.

Soldiers of the Confederacy statue in downtown Wilmington vandalized with orange paint (WECT)

Two years ago, the same statues were vandalized following a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Around 12:45 p.m., Wilmington police released surveillance video of a woman it says is responsible for the vandalism.

If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to CRIMES (274637).

