VIDEO: Protesters shut down I-40 near Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Both directions of Interstate 40 in Guilford County are closed because of protesters blocking the highway, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The interstate will be shut down between Patterson Street and Randleman Road until further notice due to heavy traffic and protests in the area.

The interstate was closed around 7:39 p.m. on Saturday, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

It is expected to reopen at 10:39 p.m. on Saturday night.

The interstate is closed near West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro at mile marker 217.

Drivers are asked to follow detours in the area and use caution if driving in the area.

Eastbound Detour: Take Exit 212-A for I-73/US-421 South. Continue 7 miles on I-73 South and merge onto I-85 North. In eleven miles I-85 North and I-40 East will merge.



Westbound Detour: At the Exit 131, I-85 South/I-40 West split, use the left lanes to continue onto I-85 South. Continue on I-85 South to Exit 121 for I-73/US-421 North, continue 7 miles on I-73 North to reacess I-40.

