Video released after 5 teens steal car at gunpoint with girl inside, NC police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN/AP/CBS Newspath) — Surveillance video has been released after five teens stole a car with a 7-year-old girl inside over the weekend.

The incident happened on North Tryon Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to WBTV, which acquired the surveillance video.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the five teenagers stole a mother’s vehicle at gunpoint.

Police said the woman had just started the car and put her child in it when the teens stole it.

Police said the suspects later let the girl go and fled from the stolen car.

WBTV reported police found the car near Shamrock Drive where the teens jumped and ran.

Police said three of the teens were detained. Police said they are searching for the two others.

No one was injured in the incident.

Video from WBTV via CBS Newspath

