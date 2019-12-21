VIDEO: Rocket launched from Florida visible from NC coast at sunrise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A rocket launched in Florida was visible along the North Carolina coast Friday morning.

The Atlas V rocket and Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at approximately 6:36 a.m.

A few minutes later the spacecraft could be seen in the Wilmington area as it soared through the sky.

Video of the rocket was captured on the WECT Ocean Isle Beach camera.

WECT’s Bob Bonner was able to capture another video from the TV studio’s parking lot.

The Starliner capsule later ended up in the wrong orbit after lifting off on its first test flight.

As Boeing scrambled to understand what happened, NASA canceled the Starliner’s docking with the International Space Station, instead focusing on a hastier than planned return to Earth.

The Starliner will parachute into its landing site in the New Mexico desert on Sunday.

Officials stressed the capsule was stable and safe, and that had astronauts been aboard, they would have been in no danger.

A crew may have been able to take over control and salvage the mission. The problem was with the Starliner’s mission clock: It was off-kilter, which delayed timed-commands to put the capsule in the right orbit. Engineers worried the problem could resurface during descent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report