CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A video shows shoppers unite inside a Charlotte Family Dollar to try and stop an apparent thief from taking off with multiple items.

The incident happened recently at a Family Dollar located along Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte.

In the video, you can see multiple people trying to block the exit from a man who was attempting to carry a bag of items outside the local Family Dollar. Someone is heard shouting, “Call the police!”

Multiple alarms start to go off by the exit door in the video, indicating the items had not been paid for.

A struggle between the apparent thief and two others breaks out before the violence escalates as the group makes their way outside onto the sidewalk. From there, a man and woman are seen desperately trying to grab the items from the person, who refuses to let go.

Eventually, you hear a voice say, “Let him go, man. Just let him go.”

The man is seen walking off with the bag of items before the video ends.

CMPD told QCN a theft report has not been filed.