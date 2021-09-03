Video shows intense fire, several ‘huge’ explosions at NC oxygen supply company

HICKORY, N.C. (WNCN) — Video from social media shows the scene as several “huge explosions” happened at an oxygen supply company in western North Carolina Friday afternoon.

The active fire emergency, in which one worker was taken to a nearby hospital, was reported around 1:30 p.m. at James Oxygen & Supply at 30 U.S. 321 NW in Hickory.

Micha Buff, who captured video of the scene, said that there were several explosions and a large fire.

“It was very surreal to witness the intensity of the fire,” said Buff, who was across the street from the inferno. “I started filming after the third explosion.”

The video itself shows at least four explosions.

A witness who works nearby the scene said she heard a huge explosion and the building shook. She then heard three or four more explosions and observed several employees running from the building.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the fire was officially out and firefighters were taking measures to ensure no additional fires occur, Hickory fire officials said.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire and explosions.

