Video shows multiple NC businesses being boarded up ahead of election results

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple businesses along South Elm Street in Greensboro boarded up their windows on Tuesday ahead of the election results.

Businesses being boarded up include the Crooked Tail Cat Cafe, Social Status, Bonchon, Stolen Skate Shop and the Gate City Candy Company.

Photos are also coming in from across the country showing a nation preparing for protest.

Though there has been no specific threat in most communities, ominous headlines about violence “warning signs” and militia uprisings circulating on the internet and a summer of racial tensions and unrest have made people extremely anxious about the outcome of the most divisive campaign in recent history.

One result of all that anxiety is a big jump in plywood sales as storefronts across the country are covered over to protect window displays and the merchandise inside.