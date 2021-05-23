Video shows NC plane leave runway, then dip in crash that killed couple

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The investigation continues into a deadly plane crash that killed two people in Pitt County Saturday evening.

Members of the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Association are leading the investigation into the crash, which happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday at the South Oaks Aerodrome Airport. A small two-seater aircraft crashed off the airport’s runway.

Officials said the two people who died were Alan Stancill and Susan Emory Stancill.

They were two well-known members of the Pitt County community and owners of Stancill’s Wild Game Meat Processing.

A Facebook post from their company read in part, “As many longtime customers, friends, and family know, Alan Stancill & Susan Emory Stancill were avid sport pilot enthusiasts, among their many other pursuits of life. It is with deepest sorrow, we report that on Saturday, May 22, 2021 following a successful flight to visit with grandchildren, Susan & Alan were involved in an accident upon landing near their home, and this morning woke up into the glory of their heavenly father.

“While there are no words to truly comfort and ease the impact of such an unexpected passing, knowing that their final destination was never in question, gives us hope that one day we will enjoy their smiling faces again.

“Without doubt, running a business came in a distant second to their one true purpose: ensuring as many as possible could join them in their heavenly home. If their life and work has had any impact on you, it was done with the goal of showing the true heart of what it means to serve others, and to serve Christ.”