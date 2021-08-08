Video shows NC suspects steal catalytic converter from vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police need your help to find a fugitive – another catalytic converter thief.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released surveillance video that shows the suspects cutting out the catalytic converter from under a car near Franklin Square Road in east Charlotte on July 28.

Anyone with information in connection to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. There is a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.

There have been recent thefts of catalytic converters in central North Carolina.

Six catalytic converters were stolen over a two-day period at a church north of the Triangle, police say.

The thefts were discovered July 20 at The Christian Faith Center at 101 Peach Tree St. in Creedmoor, according to a news release from Creedmoor police.

The catalytic converters were stolen from six church Ford vans, the news release said.

According to the Durham Police Department’s Crime Analysis Unit, there were 374 reports of catalytic converter thefts between July 1, 2020, and July 29, 2021. There were 161 reports between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020.