Video shows neighbors pulling NC woman from raging house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials say one person was seriously injured and a dog was rescued in a heavy fire at a house in north Charlotte Thursday night.

According to Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened at a home on White Aspen Place. Cell phone video shows a group of neighbors pulling the victim – identified only as a woman – away from the heavy flames.

Emergency medical officials say the woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the fire was ruled an accident caused by an electrical malfunction. Three adults and the dog were displaced.

There wasn’t much that was recognizable after flames tore through the home Thursday night. A rotor, a couple of motorcycles, a refrigerator.

However, neighbors at the scene say they’re thankful the fire didn’t have a worse outcome.

“So thank God, no casualties with this fire,” said one woman who helped pull the victim from the flames. “Our neighborhood stuck together through this tragedy.”

WBTV’s Ron Lee talked to four other people, who either directly or by support, helped save the woman’s life, as evidenced by the cell phone footage.

As the flames began to take the house, neighbors came running.

Eric Westbrook lives next door. So close, the siding on his house melted off from the heat. When he heard what was going on, he says there was no hesitation.

“We were trying to bust the windows out on the back of the house. Flames were everywhere, things exploding and my wife and I were trying to take cover, but it was real bad,” Westbrook said.

Knowing there could be a person trapped inside, others, like Daisy Morales actually pulled the woman out and away from the inferno.

“We literally had to grab her and take her out. And then she fell and we had to support her body even more and we got her safely to the ground,” Morales said.

Trivenia Webb was there too.

“I saw a little lady on the porch, she was trying to get out. Me and a few other people just ran over there and did it,” Webb said.

Alma Herrera’s husband saw what was happening, and didn’t wait for someone else to do something.

“My husband and the other neighbors made it to the back, and he got the lady,” Herrera said.

Officials say 33 firefighters brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes Thursday night.

People who live in the community say they are planning a neighborhood get-together to celebrate the courage of those who stepped up to help.

