SHELBY, N.C. (WNCN) – Video obtained by CBS 17 on Monday showed a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper pull over Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R) in January — one of a few traffic-related encounters he has had with authorities in recent months.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported earlier in March that the congressman representing North Carolina’s western-most counties was charged for driving with a revoked license on March 3. He had been pulled over in Buncombe County after crossing the center line on U.S. 74B.

The trooper noted that Cawthorn was polite and cooperative, the newspaper reported.

Before that, Cawthorn had been pulled over for speeding in Buncombe County in October and in Polk County in January. According to the Citizen-Times, Cawthorn was going 89 mph in a 65-mph zone in the October incident and 87 mph in a 70-mph zone in January.

Records show that Cawthorn is due in court in Cleveland County on May 6. He also has a Polk County court date on April 18 and in Buncombe County on May 3.

The Citizen-Times noted that the maximum punishment for driving with a revoked license is 20 days in jail, although a fine or probation are more common.

CBS 17 reached out to Cawthorn’s office for comment on the traffic issues.

“Our office expects the traffic matters to be resolved quickly and we remain focused on serving the constituents of NC-11,” a statement said.

At 18 years old, Cawthorn was partially paralyzed in a 2014 car crash in which he was a passenger.