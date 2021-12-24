Video shows woman who blocked NC bus after refusing to put on mask

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A viewer sent a video to WGHP showing a woman being told she could not ride a Greensboro bus without a mask on Friday.

The incident happened around 11:25 a.m.

According to the video, after putting a rectangular bag on her face, she was still refused entry to the bus.

Then, the video shows the woman standing in front of the bus and refusing to move out of its way.

Eventually, the video shows, the woman threw a drink at the bus.

Police were called and can be seen in the video.

There is no word from police yet on whether or not she faces any charges.

Public transportation still has a mask mandate in place.