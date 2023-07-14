CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Suspects are wanted after smashing into cases and stealing jewelry from a south Charlotte pawn shop on June 29.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at Smart Pawn & Jewelry at the 3100 block of South Boulevard near Greystone Road in Charlotte.

Surveillance footage captured the suspects making a right for one of the jewelry cases, smashing it with a hammer, and taking what they could while customers and employees watched, stunned.

One employee called the police but within seconds of arriving, the two suspects were already out the door and on their way in a dark sedan stealing about $38,000 worth of merchandise.

“We believe they’ve been involved in at least three or four other smash and grabs in the area,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Det. Rick Smith from Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

If you recognize the suspects, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip by phone to the P3 tips app.

There is a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.