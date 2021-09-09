VIDEO: Surveillance camera captures shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Surveillance video captured the moment suspects fired nearly 150 rounds at a home in northwest Charlotte, striking a three-year-old boy in the head.

In a video shared with FOX 46 Charlotte, several vehicles can be seen stopping in front of a home on Richard Rozzelle Drive. A person exits one of the vehicles and fires multiple shots.

Police officers responded to the shooting around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said a child under the age of 5 years old was found with a gunshot wound. Family members identified the child as 3-year-old Asiah Fiquero. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said nearly 150 rounds were fired at the home.

Asiah’s great grandmother, Susie Whitley, told FOX 46 Charlotte that one of those rounds struck the boy in the head.

CMPD said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-432-TIPS to speak with a detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.