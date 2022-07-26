CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A sheriff’s office is seeking information about a suspect in a bank robbery last month.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of a suspect who robbed the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank on June 13. According to the release, the man entered the bank just before 10:30 a.m. and showed the tellers a handgun.

No one was hurt and the suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was wearing all black and had a mask over his face — along with dark sunglasses. The suspect was wearing bright red gloves.

Anyone with information about the suspect pictured above is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 727-2112.