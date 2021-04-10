Videos, photos show hail after NC severe storm

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Videos and photos shot by viewers Friday afternoon showed hail falling and the aftermath as a severe storm moved through Surry County.

The video in the player above was shot in the Westfield community, showing significant hail on the road after the storm moved through.

RELATED: CBS 17 Storm Team Weather Forecast

Golf-ball-sized hail was reported with the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Some hail was also seen in the Triangle area, but other than reports of two trees down in Roanoke Rapids, there was no damage reported.

A tornado warning was issued for eastern Surry County at 4:20 p.m. but the warning later expired.

There are currently no reports of a confirmed tornado or any significant storm damage.