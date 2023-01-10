GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Between 25-50 people from the community came out to the South Tar River Greenway on Monday to show support and comfort for the family of Kahlil Jefferson.

Michelle Tennant, one of the organizers said the vigil was all about family and friends sharing their stories and fun memories about Kahlil as well as taking a moment of silence for him.

Tennant added it was important for people in the community to help families who have a loved one that is missing.

“Whenever we see things on the news, we think ‘Aw that’s so terrible,” Tennant said. “‘I wish I could help,’ and here’s a chance to actually help.

“So it’s a horrifying thing to witness and have to be part of, but it is helpful to be able to have a concrete way to help and assist and come together with the community.”

Tennant said she hopes she can not only help Kahlil Jefferson’s family but other families who have missing loved ones who are also dealing with grief.

Rebecca Cullipher was another attendee at the event who participated in search efforts last week for Jefferson. She knows what it’s like to grieve for a loved one.

“I also experienced a loved one go missing,” Cullipher said. “It’s one of the worst feelings you can imagine, and I don’t wish that pain on anybody.”