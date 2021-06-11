VIRAL VIDEO: Plane diverted to RDU after flight attendant calls out passengers for behavior

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Video of an American Airlines flight attendant calling out passengers for their behavior has gone viral.

“Just like you we have not eaten also,” the flight attendant said over the intercom. “The fact that we get insulted and mistreated by passengers over things that we cannot control. It is disgusting.”

The plane was heading to Charlotte from Los Angeles but was diverted to the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

“We were told that the weather was so bad and we were running low on fuel that we had to divert to RDU,” Brent Underwood, the singer of 87&Pine, as well as the man who took the TikTok video, said.

He said they were sitting on the tarmac when a passenger yelled at a flight attendant.

“He called her a fat gorilla and he told her that she can suck his, yeah. I was like, ‘What in the world?’ It was all because his mask was down,” Underwood said. “She walked up to her lead attendant, and he got over the intercom and said he will not tolerate rudeness to his flight attendance.”

Minutes before take-off Underwood said another passenger caused a scene after being told to take his seat.

“From what I understand he tried to force his way into the bathroom. It was ridiculous,” Underwood said.

FOX 46 showed the viral video to passengers at the Charlotte-Douglas Airport before boarding their flight.

“There is so much animosity and so much hate out there, people need to act civilized again. I back the flight attendant,” Alberto Gonzalaz said.

In a statement to FOX 46, American Airlines said, “We take the health and safety of our customers seriously, and our crew members work hard to uphold the federal mask mandate that remains in effect on aircraft and in airports.

We value the trust our customers’ place in our team to care for them throughout their journey, and we expect those who choose to fly with us to treat each other ― and our team members ― with respect.”