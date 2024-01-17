ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — A man was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for attempting to engage in sexual acts with a toddler, according to United States Attorney Dena J. King.

According to authorities, in March 2022, 50-year-old James Edward Whisenant Jr., of Suffolk, Virginia, started expressing interest in illegal sexual conduct with a girl to undercover agents. On May 27, 2022, Whisenant traveled from his home to North Carolina to engage in sexual acts with a female toddler. He was then arrested.

Officials said they found hundreds of images and videos displaying child sexual abuse material (child pornography) on Whisenant’s devices. On November 30, 2022, Whisenant pleaded guilty to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

In addition to his prison term, Whisenant, is required to register as a sex offender, be on a lifetime supervised release and ordered to pay $39,500 in restitution.

Both N.C. and S.C. Homeland Security were part of this investigation. The case was brought by Project Safe Childhood.