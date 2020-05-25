Virtual Memorial Day ceremonies planned in Central NC amid COVID-19 pandemic

(WNCN) – Some cities throughout Central North Carolina are holding virtual ceremonies to commemorate Memorial Day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Durham County, the Durham County Veteran Services is hosting a virtual ceremony at 8 a.m. Monday to honor America’s military services members who died while serving their country.

The service will be available on the Durham Television Network as well as the Durham County’s Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor and YouTube accounts.

In Johnston County, the Johnston County Council of Veterans Organizations is sponsoring a Memorial Day Ceremony that will be streamed on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. from the inside of the Courthouse Atrium. You can view the ceremony here.