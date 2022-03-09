RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Although the weather won’t be nice Wednesday in the Triangle, you can still “March for Change” and support a great cause.

The virtual march, which benefits the March of Dimes, will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 5 p.m.

During the event, organizers will talk about how to urge lawmakers to enact policies that help moms and their babies.

The organization is urging participants to meet with their state legislator and then share with the March of Dimes North Carolina how the meeting went.

You can sign up to participate by clicking here.