MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Park Service is warning people to about sharp debris along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore after two homes fell into the ocean earlier this month.

National Park Service

The park service said debris from two homes that collapsed on May 10 may pose a threat to beachgoers. Photos shared by the park services showed debris that is either partially or fully covered by sand. Some planks of wood had exposed nails and sharp or splintered edges.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore encourages visitors to wear hard soled footwear on the beaches between Rodanthe and Salvo. Sharp debris may also be found in areas south of Salvo as well.

The park service said much of the large debris has been removed by beach cleanup efforts and volunteers. Still, debris remains along several miles of the beach.

Additionally, erosion at the Buxton Beach Access has exposed PVC pipes and other previously underground items associated with decommissioned military facilities in the area that were not removed.

The Seashore is in the process of cutting the pipes and removing as much of the exposed debris as possible