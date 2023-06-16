RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It can often feel like Democrats and Republicans are wide apart.

According to an Elon University Poll, sports betting is an exception. Support is shared across party lines at more than 60%. The legislation has passed by both chambers of the North Carolina General Assembly and was signed into law by Governor Cooper earlier this week.

Pollster Jason Husser told CBS 17 the support does not mean a large group of people will participate.

“We found people supporting sports betting and saying, well, this is happening in other states or it’s a matter of personal freedom or it’s happening anyway. So the government may as well tax it and get rid of some illegal bookkeeping,” Husser said.

But the overwhelming support for one piece of legislation doesn’t ring true with another.

About 45% of N.C. voters said they strongly or somewhat oppose the new law that reduces the 20-week threshold to have an abortion to 12 weeks. To the contrary, 23% said they support it and 33% had no feeling one way or the other.

“This is, not surprisingly, something that breaks down largely on partisan lines. That said, we did not find overwhelming support among Republicans that they were happy with the change when it came to the additional steps related to medical abortions,” said Husser.

Who do people trust more on the issue?

“We did find slightly more people trusted the governor than the General Assembly, though in this case, the policy was made by the General Assembly and the governor’s veto was already overridden,” Husser said.

Abortion was a major campaign topic in 2022. We can expect the same in 2024. How does such a split in North Carolina impact the candidates?

“If we were talking about a state like, say, Alabama or California, where there were clear majorities one way or another, it might be different. But in North Carolina, it it’s going to be a dance, particularly for the party, the Republicans that initiated the change,” Husser said.