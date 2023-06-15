CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) — Vice President Kamala Harris will come to Charlotte next week, one year after the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Harris will speak to the media at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Saturday, June 24.

The visit will be one week ahead of North Carolina’s new 12-week abortion ban taking effect.

She also visited the Triangle in January, discussing the administration’s efforts to support local businesses while paying a visit to Panaderia Artesanal, a Latina-owned bakery in East Raleigh.