RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thirteen young artists were recently chosen to represent North Carolina agriculture in the annual Farm to School calendar.

Each month depicts the art of a student and represents a different commodity. The calendar also includes a daily fact about agriculture, giving students an understanding of agriculture’s role in food production, a news release from the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services stated.

“It is important that we all make the connection between the foods we eat and the work of farmers in producing it,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “All food starts first on a farm. Believe it or not, ingredients for pizza, chicken nuggets, cereal, french fries and macaroni and cheese all come from a farm.”

For 26 years, the N.C. Farm to School Program has helped get products from North Carolina Farms into the state’s school cafeterias.

Winning entrants are:

Sudeep Asam, a third-grader at Morrisville Elementary in Wake County, Teacher Jennilee Lloyd;

Isaac Fernandez-Martinez, a fifth-grader at Lillington Shawtown Elementary in Harnett County, Teacher Coleen Bartley;

Kassie Ward, a third-grader at Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary in Brunswick County, Teacher Theresa Reiter;

Penny Rodes, a first-grader at Elon park Elementary in Mecklenburg County, Teacher Karissa Maclaughlin;

Kara Beach, a fifth-grader at Harmony Elementary in Iredell County, Teacher Sheena Sharpe-Harris;

Sadie Crank, a kindergartener at Grandy Primary School in Camden County, Teacher Charlie Spear Bulman;

Tanner Godley, a third-grader at Chicod Elementary in Pitt County, Teacher Jamie Speice;

Hannah O’Neill, a fourth-grader at Dilworth Elementary-Latta in Mecklenburg County, Teacher Jamie Speice;

Je’Zhiya Rippy, a second-grader at Hurley Elementary in Rowan County, Teacher Michelle Allen;

Walter Lewis, a kindergartener at Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary in Craven County, Teacher Mayline Outlaw;

Jeremiah Miller, a fifth-grader at Oakwood Elementary in Catawba County, Teacher Teresa Bently;

Tiffany Le, a fourth-grader at W.L. Manning Elementary in Halifax County, Teacher Lori Pleasant;

Mason Johnson, a third-grader at Hopewell Elementary in Randolph County, Teacher Cori Cagle.

This year, the competition had over 3,500 entries from 67 counties, with entrants from public school students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Prizes for winners include gift cards from the N.C. State Farm to School Cooperative and were awarded at the Got to Be NC Festival in Raleigh on May 19.

The NC Farm to School Program ensures that students receive calendars free of charge. School systems will obtain a set number of calendars before the beginning of the school year.

If needed, more copies can be obtained through NCDA&CS while supplies last. The farm-to-school website provides a printable calendar.