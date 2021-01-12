Wake County leads NC with nearly 20K doses of COVID-19 vaccine given, state data show

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a third of the nearly 175,000 North Carolinians who have received the first of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine live in one of the six most populated counties, state data show.

According to state Department of Health and Human Resources figures updated Tuesday, 173,928 people have received the first dose since Dec. 14 and 20,608 people received the second dose necessary for the vaccine to become most effective.

Vaccinations started in mid-December and early January was the first time those early recipients of the Pfizer vaccine — which requires a second dose 21 days after the first shot — could complete the vaccine series.

Wake County — which has North Carolina’s second-largest population — leads the state with both 16,620 people receiving the first dose and 2,755 getting the second dose.

Nearly 10,000 residents of Durham County have received the first dose while 1,745 of them — the state’s second-highest total — have also had their second shot.

The first dose also has gone to another 6,600 people in Cumberland County. Mecklenburg, Guilford, and Forsyth counties also rank in the top six in the total number of people who have had their first doses.

A total of 58 counties have each given the first dose to fewer than 1,000 people. That number is smaller than 100 in seven counties — including Tyrrell and Gates counties, which have just 23 apiece.

Seven of those counties where fewer than 1,000 people have received their first dose have had more than 8,000 cases on a per capita basis.

In Hyde County, which has had the highest overall case rate since the start of the pandemic — 9,560 of them per 100,000 people — just 191 people have had their first dose and only one resident has had the second dose.

The county-by-county breakdown released by DHHS does not include the figures for people in nursing homes and long-term care facilities because those are being managed by the federal government through its partnership with CVS and Walgreens.

The state says 165,900 doses of vaccine have been allocated through that program and the pharmacy companies reported 37,992 of those doses have been given.

The total number of people receiving their first dose represents just under 2 percent of the state’s population of 10.5 million people. Davie County has the highest percentage of its residents receiving the first dose at 4.9 percent, followed by Orange County (3.9 percent).

The 23 first doses in Gates County represent just 0.2 percent of its population of 12,132.

CBS 17’s Joedy McCreary has been tracking COVID-19 figures since March, compiling data from federal, state and local sources to deliver a clear snapshot of what the coronavirus situation looks like now and what it could look like in the future.