WENDELL, N.C.(WNCN) – WakeMed has broken ground on a new emergency department in Wendell.

The hospital system said the WakeMed Wendell Healthplex is slated to open in late 2023. Located at 2120 Wendell Valley Boulevard, a release described the 24,000-square-foot facility will feature a 12-bed emergency department along with outpatient lab and imaging services. WakeMed expects 14,000 patients to receive treatment in the WakeMed Wendell Healthplex Emergency Department during its first year.

“From the original planning phases of Wendell Falls, we always knew that we wanted our residents to have access to quality healthcare services right here in the community,” Tanya Matzen, vice president of operations, Brookfield Properties, said in a release.

The facility is being built on an 11-acre site purchased by WakeMed. The space allows for the potential for future expansion of a second facility for medical offices and other health services, WakeMed said.

“As a vibrant, growing community, Wendell Falls offers a wonderful opportunity to expand WakeMed’s footprint,” said Carolyn Knaup, WakeMed senior vice president, Strategic Ventures & Ambulatory Operations, in a release.

The new facility is near the Wendell Falls Parkway and Treelight Square area at Wendell Falls. This growing part of town is home to KinderCare Daycare, Publix, Cardinal Charter Academy, Farmhouse Cafe, Neuse River Veterinary Hospital, Cruizers Convenience Marketplace, and Wendell Falls Fire & EMS, WakeMed reported.