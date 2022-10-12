RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than four months into WakeMed and UnitedHealthcare’s ongoing public insurance negotiations, the two have made progress in coming to a resolution as of early October.

WakeMed and UnitedHealthcare had been negotiating for more than one year before the hospital made the decision on June 1 to pull out of the network, leaving thousands of patients in limbo.

In an update Monday, only primary care providers remain in-network with UnitedHealthCare. This means any other kind of provider isn’t available to patients unless they pay out of pocket.

However, also on Monday, WakeMed said it is currently waiting for UnitedHealthcare to reply to its latest insurance reimbursement proposals.

“We have sent commercial insurance reimbursement proposals to United, and we now are awaiting their reply,” a news release said. “We have made good progress on contract language related to medical necessity, and it is now critical we negotiate for fair reimbursement for the care we provide. This is vital to our ability to maintain the high standard of care you deserve and have come to expect from WakeMed.”

WakeMed also said it “has not received a rate increase from United in more than five years and is currently reimbursed at lower rates” that other health systems are not.

“With these proposals we are simply asking for reimbursement that is fair and equitable, as compared to the market,” WakeMed’s news release said.

But, as of Wednesday night, UnitedHealthcare said it has since turned around a counterproposal to the hospital.

“In our recent discussions with WakeMed, both organizations agreed to an accelerated approach to restore network access to the health system for the people we collectively serve,” UnitedHealthcare said in an update to its website. “We have resolved all of the key language in our contract…Our top priority is to move this negotiation forward quickly and end the disruption our members have experienced. That is why we delivered a comprehensive counterproposal to WakeMed within 72 hours of receiving the health system’s proposal.”

Finally, WakeMed said that while the two remain in this state of limbo with open enrollment season approaching, it has a few suggestions on how those can regain access.

Ask if your employer offers an alternative health plan that includes WakeMed;

Ask about your out-of-network benefits, which could help offset the cost of care you receive from WakeMed despite our status with United;

If these aren’t available, ask your employer to consider switching to an insurance plan that gives you access to WakeMed;

If you purchase health insurance through the ACA Exchange, consider enrolling in a health plan that includes WakeMed during the enrollment period beginning Nov. 1.

WakeMed has not yet responded to UnitedHealthcare’s counterproposal.

Editor’s Note: UnitedHealthcare contacted CBS 17 to confirm it returned a counterproposal to WakeMed.