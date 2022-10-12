RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than four months into WakeMed and UnitedHealthcare’s ongoing insurance negotiations, WakeMed said it is currently waiting for UnitedHealthcare to reply to its latest insurance reimbursement proposals.

WakeMed and UnitedHealthcare had been negotiating for more than one year before the hospital made the decision on June 1 to pull out of the network, leaving thousands of patients in limbo.

In an update Monday, only primary care providers remain in-network with UnitedHealthCare. This means any other kind of provider isn’t available to patients unless they pay out of pocket.

“We have sent commercial insurance reimbursement proposals to United, and we now are awaiting their reply,” a news release said. “We have made good progress on contract language related to medical necessity, and it is now critical we negotiate for fair reimbursement for the care we provide. This is vital to our ability to maintain the high standard of care you deserve and have come to expect from WakeMed.”

WakeMed also said it “has not received a rate increase from United in more than five years and is currently reimbursed at lower rates” that other health systems are not.

“With these proposals we are simply asking for reimbursement that is fair and equitable, as compared to the market,” WakeMed’s news release said.

Finally, WakeMed said that while the two remain in this state of limbo with open enrollment season approaching, it has a few suggestions on how those can regain access.