RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – What started as a larceny call at a Hoke County Wal-Mart developed into two arrests with a collective eight charges related to drugs and possession of firearms by convicted felons, the sheriff’s office said.

No larceny charges were on the arrest report.

In a Thursday press release, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office says the larceny call response took place on March 15. The deputies found the suspects in their car approximately two miles from the Wal-Mart Supercenter on Rockfish Road near Scurlock School Road.

While investigating, deputies identified the driver as Vanessa Harris Locklear, a 36-year-old white female. The passenger was identified as Samuel Curtis Davis, a 41-year-old American Indian male, the release said.

Deputies said they observed health beauty products possibly taken from Wal-Mart, as well as an unknown substance in plain view and drug paraphernalia, and conducted a search of the vehicle.

Narcotic detectives arrived on the scene and identified the unknown substance as 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

During the search, suspected heroin, marijuana, needles, scales, prescription pills, and a semi-automatic pistol were also recovered, the sheriff’s office said.

Locklear and Davis were placed under arrest and transported to the Hoke County Detention Center.

Locklear received a $25,000 secured bond and Davis received a $10,000 unsecured bond.

The charges on file for Locklear are:

Vanessa Harris Locklear, 36, of Raeford. (Hoke County Sheriff’s Office)

Possession of heroin

Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance

Possession of schedule II controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a vechicle/dwelling for conrolled substances

Simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance

Possessession of firearm by a convicted felon

The charge on file for Davis is: