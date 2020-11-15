Walmart again to limit numbers of customers in stores, reports say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After limiting the number of customers inside stores for months this spring, Walmart lifted the limits.

But now, reports say the big box store chain will resume the limitations starting this weekend.

The move comes as record high numbers of COVID-19 cases are seen in North Carolina, which reported nearly 4,000 cases Saturday.

KKTV and CNBC report that the new limits at Walmart start Saturday and will be set based on store square footage and local rules.

The rules were first announced in April and implemented when Walmart stores counted customers as they entered and left. Many Walmart stores also cut their hours significantly.

The number of total customers allowed inside will be about 20 percent of a store’s normal capacity.

Walmart already announced that during the in-store Black Friday events, the store “will meter customers into the store to help reduce congestion and promote social distancing inside stores.”