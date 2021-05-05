Walmart, Sam’s offering same-day COVID-19 vaccinations in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Walmart and Sam’s Club announced Tuesday that its stores are now offering same-day vaccinations at all of its pharmacies, including locations here in North Carolina.

You can either walk in without making an appointment or schedule it ahead of time and you’re not required to be a Sam’s Club member to get your shot there.

The company says they believe it’ll make it easier for underserved and vulnerable populations to get their shot.

If you would like to make an appointment or more information, please visit Walmart or Sam’s.