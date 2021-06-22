Want to be among the 1st to get Dreamville Fest 2022 tickets? Here’s how

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s own J. Cole is going on tour and he’s bringing with him a couple of well-known artists along for the ride.

If you have plans on attending Dreamville Fest, which Cole announced will be in April 2022, there is a way that fans can try to be among some of the first to be able to buy tickets.

J. Cole tweeted out a sign-up page where fans can enter their first and last name, email address, zip code, and phone number. Click the link here to sign up for yourself!

The Fayetteville multi-platinum recording artist and pro basketball player announced Tuesday that “The Off-Season Tour” with fellow artists 21 Savage and Morray, who is also from Fayetteville, will kick off on Sept. 24 in Miami.

The tour will continue throughout the rest of 2021 and end with the very popular Dreamville Fest in April 2022.

The exact date in April, city, and venue has not yet been announced, but fans of the previous events will surely be tuned in when it becomes public. The last concert in2019 took place at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park.

Presale tickets for the tour begin Wednesday and tickets go on sale Friday.

The 2020 Dreamville Fest was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.