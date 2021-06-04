Want to keep unemployment benefits in NC? You must fulfill job search requirements starting June 6

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Those looking to receive unemployment benefits in North Carolina must fulfill work search requirements starting on June 6, as required under Executive Order 216.

The work search requirements to apply for unemployment apply to all claimants receiving state unemployment benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

To receive benefits, you are required to make contact with at least three different employers each week and keep a record of your work search, as is required by state law. One of the three weekly job contacts can be satisfied by attending an approved reemployment activity offered by an NCWorks Career Center or a partnering agency.

Additionally, you must register with a jobseeker account on NCWorks.gov, North Carolina’s online portal for employment and training services. Jobseekers can use NCWorks.gov to search and apply for jobs, access labor market information and find opportunities for workforce training. Existing claimants will receive notifications about registering for NCWorks.

Officials also require that you keep a detailed record of your work search. You will receive a blank Work Search Record form you can use to begin documenting your work search activities, and additional forms may be downloaded on the Division of Employment Security website.

For audit purposes, you must retain these records for five years.