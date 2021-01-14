Want to know when you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in NC? Check out this tool

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re wondering when you can get your COVID-19 vaccine, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has set up a tool to give you that information.

NCDHHS recently rolled out the “Find Your Spot Take Your Shot” tool. It tells you who is currently eligible and also where you can receive a shot of the vaccine.

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible given the limited supply of vaccines. North Carolina moves through vaccination phases by aligning to federal priorities while empowering local health departments and hospitals with flexibility to move to the next priority group as they complete phases and have vaccines available,” NCDHHS says on its website.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge, regardless of whether or not people have insurance.