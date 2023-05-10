ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles doesn’t want you stuck waiting in line, either.

The agency on Wednesday unveiled a new feature on its website that shows the average wait time at its 115 driver license offices across the state.

The DMV defines wait time as the current average length of time from check-in to the time the customer is summoned to the workstation for service.

You can check that average time by hovering your mouse pointer over the icon marking each driver license office.

DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin says he is “very excited about this new tool” that he says “will be most useful in the afternoon when our 115 driver license offices are serving walk-ins only.”

Offices accept appointments only in the mornings, while walk-in customers are accepted after noon.