NORTH POLE (WNCN) — Hey kids (from 2 to 92)!

Santa Claus is coming to town and you can track his journey around the globe.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has its radars pointed again this year at jolly ol’ Kris Kringle as he brings gifts to children all over the Earth.

You can follow Old St. Nick and his reindeer here

Be sure to be in bed when he gets near North Carolina. And try to leave out something good for Santa to eat. Perhaps some charcuterie and a cocktail? Am I right, parents?