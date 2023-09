RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The State Fair is only about six weeks away and there are still a number of jobs that need to be filled.

Among their openings are cashiers, exhibit managers and workers, gate attendants, public announcements, and ticket buyers and sellers.

Pay ranges from $15 to $22 dollars an hour.

You have to be able to lift 10-20 pounds and be able to sit and stand for long periods of time rain or shine.

Applications are open until the end of the month.